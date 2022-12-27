A former manager for the District of Summerland is suing for wrongful dismissal, alleging his crushing workload was the trigger for an incident outside a local business that led to his firing this past summer.
Maarten Stam filed his notice of claim against the district on Dec. 21 in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton. He’s seeking unspecified compensation for breach of contract and wrongful dismissal, plus costs and damages.
Stam, 43, claims his job as manager of public works paid an annual salary of $109,000 and included five weeks’ paid vacation before he was sacked on June 30.
He alleges his fate was sealed June 22, when he visited a local brewery to check up on its outdoor patio design and was dismayed to learn the owners had not taken the steps required of them to make the space safe.
Of concern to Stam were a series of planters that delineated the patio space, but that Stam believed could be easily tipped over and therefore presented a safety hazard.
“Upon seeing that weeks had gone by with no change from the… business owner, Mr. Stam decided to test the safety of the patio planters himself and gave them a gentle nudge,” explains the notice of claim.
“He had assumed that he would need a fair bit of force to move the planter, however, upon giving one a gentle nudge, it fell over and in turn knocked over another planter. Neither planter broke. However, this vulnerability to tipping demonstrated to Mr. Stam that the patio was unsafe for customers as laid out.”
Stam “had to attend to other work responsibilities that day and needed to leave the planters as they were to evidence the concerns and so as to not provide the appearance that it could be business as usual.”
Two days later, Stam emailed his boss and the business “explaining the risks of the patio, though he was unable to delve into the details of his testing of the planters.”
That email found its way to the district’s chief administrative officer, who launched an investigation into Stam’s conduct.
“The district then took the position that Mr. Stam was untrustworthy because he had not gone into a description of his nudging over the large planter (in the June 24 email) to the business owner,” states the notice of claim.
“An investigation into Mr. Stam’s conduct was conducted by the district, which was predicated on the assumption that Mr. Stam was untrustworthy. As such, the investigation was conducted with a predetermined outcome against Mr. Stam (i.e. Mr. Stam’s just cause dismissal).
“Further, the investigation was hastily conducted and did not allow Mr. Stam an opportunity to provide his account of the events.”
Stam alleges his termination letter stated he was being fired for dishonesty and therefore wasn’t entitled to severance.
“The way in which the district terminated Mr. Stam’s employment was malicious and highhanded as it primarily sought to quickly punish Mr. Stam instead of understanding Mr. Stam’s account of events,” the lawsuit adds.
Stam’s lawsuit also provides background on his duties and rise up the district’s ranks, beginning with his hiring as a contractor in 2009 through his promotion to manager of public works in 2013.
He claims his workload increased significantly in 2014 when “three senior managers were forced to retire early” and he was assigned their responsibilities for park, landfill and facility maintenance, capital works, plus climate action and public transit.
During the fire and flood season of 2017, Stam claims the district cancelled employee vacation time, which resulted in him making a whirlwind trip to Holland to bury his mother, then “immediately fly home and resume his work at the district.”
And when Stam’s father died in 2020, Stam, who by then had also been assigned extra duties for staff health and safety, “was unable to attend his father’s funeral due to his workload at the district.
“All of Mr. Stam’s stress caused by his intense workload, family loss, lack of sleep, little to no downtime, and resulting marital stress began to impact him immensely,” continues the claim.
Stam claims he had multiple “tearful” conversations with the district’s human resources staff that resulted in no meaningful change.
The district has not yet replied to the lawsuit and declined comment Tuesday as the matter is now before the courts.
However, Summerland council at its Nov. 14 agreed to reduce its meeting frequency to lighten the load on staff.
The change was recommended by Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer, in response to concerns about staff working weekends and cancelling holiday time to write reports.
“I’d submit this is not a sustainable approach for staff, nor does it foster work-life balance in support of staff retention,” said Statt at that meeting.