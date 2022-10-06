Acting editor’s note: Welcome Part 3 of our Q&A series with Penticton mayoral candidates. Part 1 can be found here. Part 2 can be found here. Candidates were limited to 100-word answers and their responses appear unedited. Today's question: City officials have claimed Penticton has the most units of social housing, per capita, in the Southern Interior. Is that a good thing or a bad thing? Why?
JULIUS BLOOMFIELD
Good or bad, it’s necessary. Over the past 40 years we have developed a de-facto social housing system in Penticton that is not officially recognized as such. It is the large number of old motels that are no longer suitable for tourists and are rented out for long term tenants. As these old motels are redeveloped, the existing tenants are being made homeless, so having social housing for them is a necessity.
OWEN HAYWARD
We have no control of the modern Global economy and must deal with what is in the here and now. If we happen to have a high proportion of social housing it is neither good or bad. We clearly need more so we will build or facilitate more using rezoning, creative initiatives, Developer incentives and preference/jobs for locals.
COREY HOUNSLOW
Social housing has become a very important part of our community, with the lack of affordable housing those who find themselves “marginalized” need this housing. With that said I also believe that we need to do more than just house them. We need to work with the province to a establish a treatment system to get these folks back into the community as functioning members of society.
JASON REYNEN
Our current social housing availability is neither a good nor bad thing in my opinion. It is good for us to have places for the more vulnerable when needed. However, I believe this creates a false perception that we can address the issues of our community, as well as potentially inherit the difficulties experienced in other communities. I believe there needs to be a balance, and for us to understand that balance we need to sit down with those key stakeholders to fully explore this issue and its possible solutions.
JOHN VASSILAKI
It is a good thing. We need more cooperation from BC Housing as to where this housing is situated as well as what properties the BC Housing will purchase in the future. Social housing is very important but we are lacking 3 other types of housing that are not supplied by the province.
-Reasonably priced housing for workers.
-Reasonably priced housing for young families.
-Reasonably priced housing for our seniors who are mostly on fixed incomes.
The City has land that can be used for these 3 types of housing for a minimal reimbursement to the City for $1 to nonprofits....