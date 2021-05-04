In defiance of Penticton city council’s request for a third-party review of local supportive housing facilities, BC Housing has filed an application for a development permit required to put up a new 60-unit project on Skaha Lake Road where drugs and alcohol would be forbidden.
The building’s proposed non-profit operators, ASK Wellness Society and Ooknakane Friendship Centre, confirmed their involvement and some details about the project in a press release this week. They would run the facility under contract to BC Housing, which owns the site at 3240 Skaha Lake Rd.
Notably, residents would have to commit to not consuming drugs or alcohol on site, in contrast to three existing supportive housing projects in the city that all feature dedicated rooms where people can take drugs under the supervision of trained volunteers.
Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter said he welcomes that new approach.
“If this comes to fruition, this is very exciting for me. If we can get some of those vulnerable clients out of the cycle of addictions…. crime will go down,” Hunter told city council during his quarterly update Tuesday.
“A recovery-focused supportive shelter has the complete thumbs-up from me, I can tell you that.”
ASK Wellness CEO Bob Hughes said in the press release the project is key to weaving “a tapestry of supportive and affordable housing in Penticton” that will ensure the homeless “have the right supports and environment to improve their lives.”
The release notes approximately one-third of Penticton’s homeless population is of Indigenous descent, so the new building will include “culturally appropriate programming” to assist such residents on their road to recovery.
The working name of the building, Nxastwilxtn (pronounced: N-hast-wheel-stn), is derived from the Syilx language and speaks to it being a place of wellness and healing.
“We believe that a wholistic approach that combines supportive housing with a recovery focus will deliver the best outcomes for those… intent on improving their lives,” said Matthew Baran, executive director of the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, in the release.
Residents will be required to sign an agreement “committing to their ongoing recovery, healing, and wellness, which includes refraining from on-site substance use,” the release adds.
Staff will be on site around the clock to provide meals, life and employment skills training, health and wellness education, counselling, mentorship and connection to culture. Residents will also have access to health services through Interior Health.
The release states construction could begin as early as this spring “pending approval” from the City of Penticton, which appears to be operating on an entirely different timeline.
Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, said in an email Tuesday that BC Housing’s application for a development permit was received April 29 and has been referred to the local government’s internal Technical Planning Committee for review. It will “likely” go to council for approval “later this summer.”
Laven said the application contemplates a four-storey building with 54 studio homes, three accessible suites and two homes with the potential to accommodate couples, plus 67 parking spaces.
BC Housing announced the project in December 2020 and staged a poorly advertised public engagement session in January that drew the ire of city council, some members of which felt the local government and community at large should have been consulted.
In February, council passed a motion calling on BC Housing to commission a “complete and independent” review of the existing Compass House, Burdock House and Fairhaven supportive housing projects “to determine if sufficient actions have been taken to support those in need of housing and what the impact of the housing projects have been on the community.”
Laven said BC Housing confirmed in a letter March 2 its intention to do the review, but has not provided any updates since then.
BC Housing did not respond to a request for comment by press deadline Tuesday.
The city is also feuding with BC Housing on the old Victory Church shelter in downtown Penticton. Council approved the 42-bed shelter to operate during the winter months only, but the B.C. government has since overruled that decision to keep the facility open indefinitely.