The Royal Canadian Navy will set sail on Okanagan Lake this week for a five-day training and navigation exercise.
But simply getting here, via an overland convoy of four ‘Defender’ boats, was also a challenging task for members of the RCN’s Naval Security Team.
“There’s a lot of work involved in putting something like this together,” RCN Sub-Lieut. Wilson Ho said Monday in an interview.
“It’s important that we know how to quickly and effectively move the assets overland between one body of water and another, because that’s the same kind of situation we could face on an actual deployment,” said Ho, public affairs officer for Maritime Forces Pacific.
“Okanagan Lake is an ideal training area for us because it’s the closest largest body of water to the Coast,” Ho said.
Among its duties, the team is charged with protecting other RCN vessels while crews are on leave or engaged in routine shipboard maintenance. Twenty coxswains, crew members, and support personnel will be involved in the Okanagan exercise.
“People will see us out on the water transiting the lake between Vernon and Penticton,” Ho said. “Our intent is to make sure our sailors are ready for the full spectrum of duties associated with deployment, how to navigate the boats properly, how to do tactical manoeuvres, etc.”
Team members are primarily reservists, with Regular Force members rounding out the team on deployments. “The security team is self-sustaining and able to operate anywhere in the world,” Ho said.
It’s a “relatively rare event” for the Royal Canadian Navy to have four vessels brought to Okanagan Lake for training purposes, he said.
Members of the Naval Security Team will set up an information desk next to the Kelowna Yacht Club over the next few days for interested members of the public.