If the program is half as good as its name, Penticton’s urban tree canopy is about to get a major dose of fertilizer.
Work on the new Official CommuniTREE Plan is slated to kick off at an Earth Day event on April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Gyro Park.
While it sounds similar in name to the Official Community Plan, which is a legal document with bylaws attached to it, the Official CommuniTREE Plan will be more aspirational in nature.
“What we expect is that some of the recommendations from this document might flow into changes to the OCP,” explained Kristen Dixon, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, in an interview Wednesday.
“For example, many communities have a tree canopy target in their OCP, and we might have recommendations that flow from this higher-level, strategic document that make their way into other bylaws, but this in itself is not a bylaw.”
Dixon said the plan has been in the cards for years and was recommended by previous planning documents, including the 2019 OCP update and the 2021 Community Climate Action Plan.
“It's going to also do some benchmarking for us to establish where we are at today and then set that vision for where we want to be in the future,” she added.
Such tree plans are common in other cities, including Kelowna and West Kelowna, which regularly offer residents discounted or free trees to plant on their properties.
Those kinds of give-aways will be considered in the creation of OCTP, according to Dixon.
“Those are exactly the kinds of things we want to hear from the community around their ideas to reduce the barriers to both protecting their existing trees and planting additional trees,” she said.
Work on the OCTP is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
During the Earth Day event at Gyro Park, residents will be invited to learn more about Penticton’s urban trees, talk to an arborist, offer suggestions, help map the city’s tree canopy and do a scavenger hunt. Participants will be rewarded with a free seedling while supplies last.
City staff will also be on hand to talk about the Community Climate Action Plan and find out where more cycling infrastructure, such as bike racks and water fill stations, could help encourage more riders.
Freedom Bike Shop will be on hand with e-bikes for people to try, while the Penticton and Area Cycling Association will offer its bike valet service. Those choosing to take transit to the park will ride for free.