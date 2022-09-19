A documentary film exploring the work of the late Dr. Jeff Harries, a Penticton physician who dedicated his life to raising awareness of medications that can treat alcohol use disorder, is now free to watch online.
“Smashed: Breaking the Cycle of Alcohol Use Disorder,” was created by Penticton-based Mutant Films and funded by TELUS STORYHIVE.
Harries died of ALS in November 2021, but not before delivering his message to hundreds of patients and thousands of other doctors and health professionals. Prior to his death, the non-profit Canadian Alcohol Use Disorder Society was established to carry on his work.
“We are proud to have been a part of amplifying his message. Even in the face of his terminal diagnosis, Dr. Harries continued to enrich lives with his passion and dedication. As his health declined, professionals and advocates stepped in to carry on his work,” said “Smashed” director Kate Twa in a press release.
“While the film tells the stories of people in British Columbia, its teachings are relevant the world over. For the families, the employers, the communities ravaged by the outcomes of untreated alcoholism – this is a message of attainable hope.”
“Smashed was released in August through TELUS Optik TV and is now available on YouTube through the STORYHIVE channel.