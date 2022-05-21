Penticton RCMP has charged Penticton-resident Nicholas Desrochers after he dangerously fled from police following an attempted traffic stop.
On Thursday, May 3, 2022, plain clothes officers from Penticton RCMP’s Street Enforcement Unit observed Desrochers driving in town.
“Police attempted a traffic stop but Desrochers fled from police at a high rate of speed,” said Cst Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP Media Relations Officers in a statement issued Saturday. “Desrochers was observed to run a stop sign and drive into oncoming traffic in order to evade police. Witnesses had come forward to confirm almost being struck.”
The next day Desrochers was located and arrested without incident. The BC Prosecution Service has approved one count of Dangerous Operation and one count of Flight While Pursued by Peace Officer.
These allegations have not yet been proven in court and Desrochers is due back in court at a later date.