Tuesday, Jan. 11
• New Year’s Book Sale Blowout at the Penticton Public Library, all lobby books are now free.
• KIJHL junior hockey action, Summerland Steam at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m. at Princeton & District Arena
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesday- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., by donation
• Miss Penticton candidate information session, 6 p.m., Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, for more information email: misspentictonsociety@gmail.com
• COVID-19 Immunization clinics, ages 12 and up, South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos, 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Tuesdays) and 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Thursdays); Nk’Mip Resource Centre in Oliver, 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Tuesdays); 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Thursdays); Osoyoos Health Centre, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Monday, Tuesday, Friday); 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Wednesdays); Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (daily); Princeton General Hospital, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Mondays) and 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), to register: www2.gov.bc.ca/ gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/register
• Teen studio art program at Penticton Art Gallery, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Tremendous Trivia at Slackwater Brewing, 6-8:30 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7, “The 355” (PG, 122 minutes); “The King’s Man,” (14A, 131 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “Sing 2,” (G, 110 minutes); “Nightmare Alley,” (14A, 150 minutes); “The Matrix Resurrections,” PG, 148 minutes). For tickets and showtimes visit: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
Wednesday, Jan. 12
• Wicked Wednesday: BCHL junior A hockey action, Salmon Arm Silverbacks at Penticton Vees, 7 p.m., South Okanagan Events Centre, to purchase tickets visit:valleyfirsttix.ca or the SOEC box office
• Preschool performers acting workshop at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 10-11 a.m.
• Preteen performers at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 3:30-5 p.m.
• COVID-19 Immunization clinics, ages 5-12, South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos
• Now showing at The Oliver Theatre: “Sing 2” (Wednesday-Thursday)
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Cascades Casino open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturday until 2 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13
• Down the Rabbit Hole and Ornamented II at the Leir House Cultural Centre, Thursdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., a free display
Friday, Jan. 14
• KIJHL junior hockey action, North Okanagan Knights at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m. at Princeton & District Arena; Kelowna Chiefs at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m., The Sun Bowl
• Okanagan School of the Arts, preschool pottery at Artables, 432 Main Street, 1-2 p.m., to register: okanaganschoolofthearts.com
• Karaoke at the Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Fish and chips at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15
• KIJHL junior hockey action, Kelowna Chiefs at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m. at Princeton & District Arena
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch and snacks
• Penticton Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner: creamy chicken bacon carbonara penne w/caesar salad & garlic bread ($10), 5:30 p.m., music with Roland Allen, 6 p.m.
• Karaoke at the Barley Mill Brew Pub
Sunday, Jan. 16
• KIJHL junior hockey action, North Okanagan Knights vs Osoyoos Coyotes, 1:35 p.m. at the Oliver Arena (note location)
• Live music!: John Double Sharp performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Peach Gravy Co-Op Foundational Improve Workshop at Penticton Arts Council, first of five dates, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., $230, Email:info@pentictonartscouncil.com
• Meat draw at the Barley Mill Brew Pub in support of Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre, starts at 1:30, 2:15 and 3 p.m., many chances to win
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch and snacks
• Hot rockin’ bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.
