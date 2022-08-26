Helicopters and airtankers are a vital part of wildfire response in British Columbia, but they can’t contain wildfires on their own. The main purpose of aircraft is to support the work of ground crews.
The BC Wildfire Service has a fleet of around 40 aircraft with access to many more if needed. Aircraft are deployed based on needs of crews in the field. They perform a variety of functions like:
• Water and retardant delivery
• Crew and personnel transportation
• Gear delivery
• Logistics support
• Fire patrols
• Infrared scanning
Using aircraft is important because they help crews on the ground:
• Protect critical values
• Slow wildfire spread
• Support control lines
• Reduce heat
Source: BC Wildfire service