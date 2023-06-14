The City of Penticton and the owners of South Main Market have reached an agreement on a draft design for the final phase of the Lake-to-Lake route.
“We’re pleased to have developed a solution with Tracy and Dan Fehr for the route adjacent to their business,” says Kristen Dixon, the City’s General Manager of Infrastructure. “This design supports the needs of the market while providing a safer solution for everyone, particularly those who are walking or biking along South Main Street.”
Developed in collaboration with the Fehrs over the past several months, the design includes maintaining some angled parking directly in front of the store, accessed via a one-way drive aisle, as well as shifting the crosswalk to more directly connect pedestrians with their desired destination to the market, which has the added benefit of creating more parking on the west side of the street in close proximity to the market.
The next step in the process will see the full draft design of the final section of the Lake-to-Lake route from Galt Avenue to Skaha Lake released shortly, followed by a public engagement process allowing for comment including which side of the street residents would prefer parking and where there is opportunity to add rain gardens and street trees.