Being kind is extremely cool.
Seventh graders from KVR Middle School’s French immersion program are participating in Real Acts of Caring.
The project began in December with the goal of creating 70 “RAC packs” for Penticton’s homeless population.
In a short period of time, the students have exceeded their goal with 94 packs being turned over to Keep the Cold Off Penticton.
“Real Acts of Caring is when you do something for someone you don’t know — or maybe even someone who you do know — without expecting anything in return,” said Charlye Lysohirka, age 12.
“We want to make sure that everyone is feeling super good throughout the whole day.”
The RAC packs are backpacks filled with food, toques, mittens, gloves, clothes and hygiene products. All of the goods were donated to the students.
Additionally, students created painted rocks with their own inspirational messages. A third project was making “hope stoves.”
(A hope stove begins with a new paint can. The students then collect new and used candles that are melted down into each can. They then put a bunch of wicks inside the can and the end result is a source of heat, but it can also be used for cooking.)
Later this month, the students will facilitate a virtual assembly where they will spread the message of kindness to others.
Getting students inspired was easy. Everyone wanted to be involved.
“Everybody in the class wants to do this because they know it helps others and it just makes everybody feel good,” said Dominic Slack, 12.
Their efforts haven’t gone unrecognized.
Earlier this week, Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki signed a proclamation recognizing the work of the students.
There was also a special video message via Keep the Cold Off Penticton sent to the kids from “Bob,” who expressed his appreciation.
“Students were super proud to be able to provide these packs and they were so excited about them. We were sent a video of Bob with his pack, thanking the students and they were so happy to help,” KVR Grade 7 teacher Melissa Burdock explains.
Through the project, perhaps unintentionally, the students have become unofficial advocates for the treatment of homeless people.
The spirit of the program was best summarized by Charlye.
“If you can do only one thing in life, be kind. Kindness can make a difference, even if it’s just a small thing.”