Given a choice of nine sites to recognize during B.C. Heritage Week, local politicians in Summerland decided Monday to put the decision back into the hands of “subject-matter experts.”
The Okanagan Historical Society asked Summerland council to pick one historical building, site or tree within the community to be highlighted during week-long celebrations Feb. 21-27.
But rather than go through the merits of the nine suggestions, council instead voted unanimously to ask the OHS to make the call.
“We’ll be happy to recognize the historical value, but we’re not subject-matter experts on this,” said Mayor Toni Boot.
Such decisions had, in the past, been left to council’s now-defunct Heritage Advisory Commission.
The nine sites put forward for consideration were:
– William Kerr Home, built in 1904 (14813 Tada Ave.)
– Summerland Badminton Club, built in 1930 (9450 Prairie Valley Rd.)
– Higgin Home, built by John Gordon Robertson in 1904 (Denike Avenue)
– The “Service Station” Baptist Church located in Lower Town
– Woodbridge Sanctuary
– Waterfront Heritage Park
– Bank of Montreal (commonly known as Yaki’s Pizza, 9902 Main St.)
– Three maple trees planted by Ilo Kitson, early 1960 (7409 Kirk Ave.)
– Row of poplar trees on Paradise Road