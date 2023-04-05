Faced with record-high inflation, growing demand for public safety and costly past decisions, Penticton city council on Monday confirmed a 9.5% tax hike for 2023.
The budget was approved by a 5-2 vote with Couns. Helena Konanz and James Miller opposed.
“I think this is an honest budget of what we have,” said Coun. Isaac Gilbert.
“Our council has the burden of the previous council deferring the taxes from the previous year onto us now, and I think this (budget)… is ensuring the City of Penticton has the funds and services and the service levels our citizens want.”
The newly approved five-year financial plan actually contains three consecutive years of 3.3% tax increases to cover past deferrals, which were ordered by the previous council in November 2021 while the pandemic was raging and staff was proposing a 10% tax increase.
The balance of this year’s tax hike will cover off increased operational costs, plus the hiring of four new firefighters and two RCMP officers.
Mayor Julius Bloomfield, who sat on the past council, made no apologies for saddling the current group with deferred tax increases.
“There were some large increases in costs (in 2021), we had heavy inflation rates and we were still in a pandemic mode. So, it was a very, very difficult budget,” said Bloomfield.
“We did what we did. We have to make up for that now. At some point, the money has to be made up.”
Konanz, who along with Couns. Miller and Amelia Boultbee repeatedly tried and failed to trim spending during budget deliberations in March, seemed astonished by the final result.
“How are we raising taxes the highest in over 20 years and not addressing some possible very serious core issues and problems here?” said Konanz.
“Not only is it a 9.5% tax increase, but we’re taking $3 million out of the reserves to balance that out, and if you look at the five-year financial plan, I think you’re going to see the same thing, if not more, come forward next year, and the following year.
“If you look at that compounding effect, there’s going to be a lot of people having some serious problems paying their bills here in the city.”
In a separate vote – on which Konanz was the sole opponent – council set this year’s business tax multiplier at 2.22.
That’s up from 2.14 last year, but will be “revenue-neutral,” according to finance manager Angela Campbell, since residential property assessments grew at a larger rate than commercial assessments in 2022.
The BTM is used to adjust the balance between how much of the city’s overall tax requisition is paid by owners of residential and commercial properties. It’s based on the assumption that owners of commercial properties, which are expected to generate revenue, can handle more of the burden.
This year, commercial property owners will pay $2.22 in tax for every $1 paid by residential property owners.
All told, the 9.5% tax hike will see the owner of an average home worth $662,000 pay an extra $168 this year on top of utility rate increases that will tack on another $61.
For the average commercial property worth $1.2 million, the tax hit will be an additional $672 on top of an extra $380 in utility fees.
Still, life costs relatively less in Penticton than in other Okanagan communities.
According to data from the B.C. government, the average homeowner in Penticton paid the city $4,608 in taxes and fees in 2022. That was slightly more than Vernon at $4,472, but less than West Kelowna at $6,000, Kelowna at $5,188 and Summerland at $5,104.