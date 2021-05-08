SATURDAY, MAY 8
• May 2-9 is National Hospice Week in Canada, thank you Moog & Friends Hospice House volunteers and staff!
• Opening weekend: Patio Burger, 796 Lakeshore Drive W. Penticton, 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., now open seven days a week
• Mother’s Day Weekend drive-thru dinners at Bogner’s, call to order and pick up on Saturday and Sunday between 4-7 p.m. 250-493-2711
• Now open, second location of Jeffer's Fryz at the Canadian Tire parking lot
• Now on display at Penticton Art Gallery through May 15: “Drawing from the Margins” (Laurie Landry, Bruce Horak, Robin Hodgson); “Green Glass Ghosts” by Rae Spoon, illustrated by Gem Hall; “Living While Marginalized” artwork from LGBTQ2S+ and BIPOC community
• Summerland Community Arts Council’s “Blind Contour Homage” by Marlene Lowden, visit: summerland.arts.com
• Exhibits at the Penticton Museum and Archives: “Out of the Ordinary: Remarkable Objects and the Stories They Tell,” “Ace Academy: Flight Experience”, now until end May 31
• Hoodoo Adventures is open for you to explore locally; memberships, monthly and seasonal with many special offers, winner of Business of the Year from Penticton & Wine Country Chamber, for a full list of adventures visit: hoodooadventures.ca or phone 250-492-3888.
• The Cannery Backyard is now open, Saturday, noon-7 p.m., Sunday, 1-7 p.m., featured food truck: Bill Willy’s Mobile Chef
• Now open, 15 Park Bistro at the Watermark Bench Resort in Osoyoos, take-out and outdoor dining only, featuring Chef Nick Atkins
• Slackwater presents Patio Perfect Beers: Party Wave, Cerveza Del Centro, Fiume Bianco, Nautical Nonsen, special detals for Mother’s Day weekend
• Hillside at Home, The Bistro at Hillside Winery open for takeout, 1350 Naramata Road in Penticton, call 250-487-1350
• Poplar Grove restaurant now open,425 Middle Bench Road, Penticton, for takeout, call 250-493-9463
• It’s beach season, check out The Bumwrap, 285 Main Street in downtown Penticton for all your cool needs
• Landmark Cineams is open for popcorn and concession treats, noon - 10:30 p.m. (Fridays-Sundays), 3-10 p.m. (Monday-Thursday), also available from DoorDash, watch your favourite movie from home (The Herald recommends: “Nomadland” now on Disney+)
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., no pets allowed, please wear a mask, social-distancing rules
• Osoyoos Desert Centre opening day, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., opened Wednesdays through Saturdays, for information, visit: desert.org
• Seedling Sale, First Baptist Church, 1498 Government Street, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., local organic heirloom tomato and vegetable starter plants, to help hungry on the streets of Penticton
• BCHL junior A hockey, Trail Smoke Eaters vs Penticton Vees, 6 p.m., from South Okanagan Events Centre, listen live with Trevor Miller on AM 800 or watch at HockeyTV.com
SUNDAY, MAY 9
• Mother’s Day Brunch on the patio (or takeout) at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., to reserve: 250-487-4663, room packages are also available
• Villa Rosa Mother’s Day, open seven days per week, this year celebrating 25 years of fine Italian dining, reserve online: thevillarosa.com
• The Cellar Four-Course Dinner to Go or on the patio, call for reservations no later than Saturday, 778-476-1771
• Mother’s Day at the iconic Theo’s Restaurant, noon - 8:30 p.m., for takeout or to reserve: 250-492-4019.
• Mom’s Day Brunch, The Barley Mill Brew Pub, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., call to reserve 250-493-8000, open daily at 10 a.m. (beginning May 9)
• Season finale; BCHL junior A hockey, Cranbrook Bucks vs Penticton Vees, 4 p.m., on AM 800 and HockeyTV.com, final game of 2020/21
• Friends of Pathways invite supporters to a peaceful and socially-distanced rally to show love and support, noon - 2 p.m., every Sunday outside Pathways Addictions Resource Centre, 969 Main Street, coffee and water available
• Seedling Sale, First Baptist Church, 1498 Government Street, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., to help hungry on the streets of Penticton, second of two days.