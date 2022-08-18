People needing emergency health care tonight in Oliver will have to travel to Penticton to find it.
Interior Health announced Thursday just after 3 p.m. the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital will be closed from 6 p.m. on Thursday through 8 a.m. on Friday.
An IH spokesperson attributed the closure to an “unexpected physician illness.”
People who need help tonight are advised to call 911 if it’s an emergency or visit Penticton Regional Hospital, or dial 811 to reach Health Link BC for advice.
Emergency departments in hospitals around B.C. have been closing periodically over the summer months due to staff shortages, amplifying calls for improvements to the province’s health-care system.