Contracts are now up for grabs to run three city-owned concession stands on Okanagan and Skaha lakes.
Council at its meeting Tuesday directed staff to issue a request for proposals for groups interested in running The Peach concession stand at Okanagan Lake, plus concession stands on the east side of Skaha Lake Park and Sudbury Beach. None of the stands will be permitted to sell alcohol.
LocoLanding Adventure Golf Inc. was the most recent operator of The Peach, while Tickleberry’s has been running the two stands on Skaha Lake. Tickleberry’s also has a lease on the main concession stand at Skaha Lake, but that deal runs through September.
The bid process is expected to be complete in time for the stands to open May 1 on new three-year deals.