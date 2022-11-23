Back Door Winery and Granny’s have partnered to raise funds for Summerland’s annual toy drive – Toys & Toonies for Tots & Teens.
This coming Saturday, Nov. 26, from 5-7 p.m., Mike Boersma from Granny’s will be at Back Door Winery serving chili and macaroni and cheese by donation. All proceeds will be going to the 35th annual Toys & Toonies for Tots & Teens. The winery will be donating its tasting fees that day to Toys & Toonies for Tots & Teens.
Additionally, Granny’s will be making gingerbread cookies to go with mulled wine.
Granny’s has been doing similar fundraisers for the Summerland Food Bank and Toys & Toonies for Tots & Teens since 2019.
Back Door Winery owner Jesse Gill said he wanted to partner with a local business to do something meaningful in the community.
Granny’s is also in talks with Back Door to serve food at the winery beginning next spring.