An Okanagan Indian Band member hunting at night with a group has been convicted of obstructing a conservation officer following a tense confrontation.
In a ruling issued last week and just posted on the provincial court website, Judge Jeremy Guild convicted Michael Thomas Tom under the Wildlife Act after hearing conflicting testimonies about who was more confrontational in the encounter.
“Mr. Tom changed his testimony at times,” the judge concluded. “I also conclude that Mr. Tom is not afraid to confront authority figures and can get confrontational if others confront him.
“It is clear to me that Mr. Tom … thinks the law and those that try to enforce it need not be heeded, at least with respect to First Nation’s land.
“He also obstructed (conservation officer Micah Kneller) in the execution of his duty by his actions and words. The Crown has proved Mr. Tom’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Court heard Tom and a group of relatives were hunting on the OKIB reserve at night. Another band member reported it to the conservation office.
Kneller eventually stopped the truck.
“Mr. Kneller said Mr. Tom got out of the truck and that he and the driver were uncooperative and threatening,” the judge wrote. “He asked Mr. Tom for his name but Mr. Tom refused to identify himself. Mr. Kneller was forced to leave to ensure his safety. That led to Mr. Tom being charged with obstruction.”
Tom told a different story: “Mr. Tom and the others in their truck said Mr. Tom never got out of the truck or interacted with the conservation officer. Mr. Tom did not challenge the validity or applicability of the Wildlife Act to First Nation’s land and reserves, and he did not allege that his Charter rights were violated.”
The judge determined the Wildlife Act required Tom to give his name if asked.
In testimony, Kneller reported there were four other people in the truck and many empty beer cans in the vehicle.
“Because of the loaded rifle and safety concerns, Mr. Kneller asked the driver to get out of the truck and step to the front of it. He did and Mr. Kneller took the rifle, unloaded it, put it and the ammunition in his truck and then locked his truck’s door. Defence counsel took no issue with the seizure or Mr. Kneller’s authority to do so under the Wildlife Act,” the judge wrote.
Kneller claimed Tom and the driver
continued to yell and make threatening gestures.
“Mr. Kneller testified that at least once he told the two to back up because he wanted to be safe. He was concerned because he was by himself, there were five other people, alcohol was involved, and at least two of the people were aggressive and advancing towards him”
Eventually, Kneller arrested Tom, turned him over to police, who finally got Tom to give his name.
In his testimony, Tom admitted the group was hunting.
“He also said that from his perspective, since no shots were ever fired, they were not hunting,” the judge wrote.
Tom also claimed it was legal to hunt with a light on OKIB land and that the conservation office didn’t have jurisdiction.
While Tom denied being confrontational, “generally, when testifying, particularly in cross-examination, Mr. Tom was very aggressive and argumentative. His voice was angry and he interrupted many times despite my warnings to let the Crown ask the question before he answered.
“His persistent and obvious hostility in cross-examination detracted from his credibility. So did his internally inconsistent testimony,” the judge’s decision said.
While the others in the truck backed Tom’s version of events, the judge found their testimonies inconsistent and lacking credibility.
Of one witness, he said: “I conclude he gave that evidence to try to support Mr. Tom, rather than being forthright.”