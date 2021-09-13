It appears the man accused in a high-profile Penticton home invasion has struck a plea bargain.
Thomas Kruger-Allen is charged with eight offences arising from the October 2019 incident at 356 Main St., including two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and break and enter.
His five-day trial was slated to begin Monday in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton, but defence counsel Joanna Kelly instead had the matter adjourned to Tuesday morning for disposition, which refers to a hearing at which a person pleads guilty and is sentenced.
No additional details were offered to the judge, who granted the adjournment.
Kruger-Allen, 23, is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for aggravated assault handed down in March in connection with an unrelated and unprovoked incident on a Penticton beach in May 2019.
He was on bail for that attack at the time of the alleged home invasion.