City council has decided to ignore its own policy and expand LocoLanding’s lease in Riverside Park without first getting comment from an advisory committee.
The adventure park’s operators on Tuesday received unanimous approval from council to include in their lease a set of public washrooms adjacent to the southwest corner of the site that were slated for demolition due to ongoing concerns about vandalism and disrepair.
Instead, LocoLanding will push out its fence to incorporate the washroom building into its operation and cover demolition costs itself – estimated at upwards of $20,000 – when the time comes.
But because the attraction sits on city park land, the Park Land Protection and Use Policy requires council’s parks advisory committee to first weigh in on any planned disposition of land.
Just one problem: Three months into the job, city council still hasn’t formed its advisory committees.
“The policy is very clear around the requirement for that (consultation) to be undertaken. What we’re recommending given the parks and rec committee aren’t in place as it stands now, we recommend that that process not be followed so that the operator can get ready, ultimately, for the spring season coming up,” said Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community services, in his report to council.
The only elected official to express reservations about cutting out the non-existent committee was Coun. James Miller.
“I will vote for the motion… but I think it should be a priority that we have the committees up and running.”
In response, Mayor Julius Bloomfield noted council decided to tackle committee structures during its strategic planning session this weekend.
And, while acknowledging Miller’s “very valid concern,” Bloomfield suggested council was dealing with “a fairly simple little application and those washrooms were set to be demolished anyway.”
The park protection policy was adopted in June 2018 in response to concerns that arose during that council’s attempts to lease a portion of Skaha Lake Park for a commercial waterslides development.
Just two months before the policy was in place, council approved a 10-year extension of LocoLanding’s main lease that extended the deal through 2038.