House prices fell again in April on a year-over-year basis in two important categories, according to fresh data released by the Association of Interior Realtors.
Most notably, the price of benchmark single-family home in the Central Okanagan fell 7% to $1.05 million in April, while the same home in the South Okanagan shed 5% to land at $731,000.
Only the North Okanagan bucked that trend, with a single-family home there now trading for $764,000, up 3% from a year earlier.
“After a sluggish start to the year we are seeing buyer optimism returning as the busy spring market has arrived,” said association president Chelsea Mann in a press release.
“Buyers who hit pause on their real estate ventures amid rising interest rates last year have started to resume their searches with different expectations in mind.”
It was more of a mixed bag in the townhouse market, with gains as high as 12% in the North Okanagan and 8% in the South Okanagan, but a 5% fall in the Central Okanagan.
Condos and apartments were down by 5% in both the North and Central Okanagan, but up 5% in the South Okanagan.
There were a total of 718 residential sales transactions valued at $539 million across the Okanagan in April, which compared to 998 deals worth $845.1 million in the year-ago period.
At the same time, active listings surged to 3,541 last month, up from 2,829 a year earlier.
“The chronic lack of supply has been a common theme for the last few years with new listings simply not hitting the market as actively to meet the demand of growing communities,” said Mann.
“The limited housing stock makes it really challenging for motivated buyers to find what they are looking for within their price range.”
Interest rates have been holding steady since the Bank of Canada paused what was a series of eight-consecutive hikes that ended in January.
Thinking about selling?
Here are the benchmark* sale prices for Okanagan homes in April 2023 and year-over-year % change
SOUTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $731K (-5%)
Townhouse: $567K (8%)
Condo/apartment: $428K (4%)
CENTRAL OKANAGAN
Single-family: $1.05M (-7%)
Townhouse: $717K (-5%)
Condo/apartment: $528K (-5%)
NORTH OKANAGAN
Single-family: $764K (+3%)
Townhouse: $576K (+12%)
Condo/apartment: $334K (-5%)
Source: Association of Interior Realtors
* Benchmark properties are those with what the realtors’ association considers “typical” assets and is viewed as a more accurate indicator than pure averages.
.