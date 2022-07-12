A homeless man who sold $20 worth of fentanyl to an undercover police officer near Penticton’s soup kitchen was sentenced Tuesday to the equivalent of 14 1/2 months in jail – a relatively light penalty that a judge said reflects a “fundamental shift” in the way society views those who sell drugs to support their own addictions.
Cody Jeffrey Gregson, 28, pleaded guilty to a single count of drug trafficking on July 29, 2020, and was sentenced to 290 days’ time served, which worked out to 435 days with enhanced credit. The sentence was a joint submission stemming from a plea deal between Crown and defence.
Court heard Gregson was snared by the Penticton RCMP Street Enforcement Unit, which was conducting an undercover investigation in the area of St. Saviour’s Church, also home to the Penticton Soupateria.
Around 10 a.m. on the day in question, the undercover officer approached three men near the church and said he was looking for for “down,” which is slang for heroin or fentanyl.
Gregson obliged by selling half of his own supply – 0.17 grams of fentanyl – to the officer for $20.
“Mr. Gregson was arrested shortly afterwards and at the time of the arrest he was under a blanket and he was observed hunched over with a small piece of tinfoil, a lighter and a Ziploc baggie of fentanyl in his hand,” said Crown counsel Daniel Wai Hon Yip.
In reply, defence counsel Nelson Selamaj suggested the undercover officer’s actions amounted to entrapment, because the officer claimed he was a drug addict suffering from opioid withdrawal when he approached Gregson, who simply wanted to help a fellow addict.
“He shared what he had. I’m not disputing this is trafficking in a controlled substance, but it’s not a situation where he was actively… looking for clients,” said Selamaj.
“He did what he did and he’s pled guilty for that.”
Yip’s submissions on behalf of the Crown covered the deadly toll fentanyl has taken on B.C., which lost 186 people to drug overdoses in July 2020 alone – the same month Gregson was arrested.
Despite those concerns, though, Yip suggested Gregson deserved a sentence below the 18-to-36-month range for street-level fentanyl dealers established by the B.C. Court of Appeal in 2017 because Gregson has taken “modest steps” towards rehabilitation by attending residential treatment.
Selemaj pointed to a different precedent from provincial court in Campbell River, where a judge in November 2021 handed down a suspended sentence of 12 months’ probation to a street-level fentanyl dealer, who, like Gregson, was selling to support her own habit.
“By blaming my client or imposing very hefty jail sentences to meet the deterrent (requirement in the Criminal Code), that’s not going to address the epidemic situation we’re in,” said Selamaj.
Judge Andrew Tam agreed the courts need to rethink their approach to low-level dealers.
Selling fentanyl “remains a serious offence,” said Tam, but there’s been “a fundamental shift in societal attitudes and understanding towards drug addictions and the corollary activities that surround it, calling for all of us to reconsider whether general deterrence and denunciation (in the form of lengthy jail terms) are as effective as they once were.”
That shift is “well-reflected” in the federal government’s move to decriminalize small amounts of hard drugs in B.C. starting next year, added Tam.
Court heard Gregson dabbled in drugs while in high school in Penticton, then entered the workforce and earned as much as $10,000 per month while toiling in the Alberta oilfields.
His addiction took hold after he began using illicit drugs for pain relief following a hand injury, and he soon found himself on the streets.
“I understand how serious fentanyl is and how much it’s affected my life,” said Gregson when given a change to address the court Tuesday.
“I was hungry and I needed food. I’ve been homeless for 4 1/2 years. I’m sorry.”