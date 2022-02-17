The newly resurgent Meadowlark Festival has received a $3,500 vote of confidence from Penticton city council, which approved the grant at its meeting Tuesday.
The nature festival is set to return in May after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Staff had recommended in favour of a $2,500 grant, but Coun. Judy Sentes persuaded colleagues to award the full requested amount of $3,500 due to difficulties the group has had with fundraising as a result of the pandemic.
“This is a historically successful event,” said Sentes.
Most such grants-in-aid are approved in one batch during budget deliberations, but council set aside $10,000 for mid-year requests like the one submitted by the Meadowlark Festival.
Founded in 1998, the festival has prided itself on diverse, nature-oriented programming with a variety of events, including hikes, tours, lectures, dinners and assorted field trips all across the region led by experts in the field.
Such experts have included MP Richard Cannings, a biologist and birding expert, who’s cycling tours have consistently sold out.