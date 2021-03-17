Two apartment towers featuring a total of 158 units are proposed to go up on the estate formerly owned by the late David Kampe.
Broadstreet Properties, which built two similar rental communities in recent years on Duncan and Kinney avenues, respectively, has applied to the City of Penticton for the Official Community Plan amendment required to go ahead with the project at 435 Green Ave. W.
The company intends to build two six-storey towers with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, alongside 197 parking spaces and other amenities like a community garden and dog run, according to plans submitted to the city.
City council on Tuesday authorized staff to begin a public engagement effort to get feedback on the proposed OCP amendment before the application, plus a companion zoning amendment, is officially presented to council.
It will be the first project subject to a new public engagement policy for OCP amendments that was approved separately by council Tuesday.
Mayor John Vassilaki expressed mixed feelings about the proposal for the high-profile property, which covers nearly four acres at the corner of Green Avenue West and Channel Parkway.
“We don’t have large estates such as this in the city anymore. The majority of them are gone, broken up into smaller detached homes, and there’s a beautiful home on that piece of property and it looks like a park… but progress cannot be stopped and this is one of those sites that progress has to take hold of,” said Vassilaki.
“I think the (former) owner of that property is probably turning over in his grave if he knew they were going to tear down his home,” the mayor added.
The property was valued at $2.5 million as of July 2020, according to BC Assessment, but it sold soon after being put on the market for $4.5 million in October 2020.
Kampe died in May 2019 at the age of 77.
After building Peters Bros. Construction and other businesses, Kampe spent his later years focused on philanthropy, including donations totalling $8 million to Penticton Regional Hospital that resulted in the new patient care tower being named after him.