A chance meeting between Shawn Byfield and Lynne Leydier led to the famed Toronto choreographer joining her Soundstage Productions team in Penticton.
Byfield will choreograph the forthcoming Soundstage variety show, “Disney+ Broadway Musical Showcase,” a series of musical numbers from 20 or so beloved classics including High School Musical, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen and, of course, Mary Poppins.
Byfield owned and operated his own dance studio for adults only in Toronto. He also travelled the country as a judge and adjudicator for dance competitions and worked as a professional emcee for corporate and charity events.
His resume in choreography and dance includes appearing in the Golden Globe-nominated 2007 feature film “Hairspray” with John Travolta and “Blues Brothers 2000,” a sequel to the 1980 original where the whole gang — minus John Belushi — was back.
His trophy case includes a Dora Mavor Moore Award (Canada’s answer to the Tony), a Dora Award, two Black Canadian Award nominations and a Gemini nomination.
Byfield and his wife, an accomplished tap dancer, relocated from Canada’s largest city to Kelowna after marrying earlier this year.
“The whole hustle and bustle in Toronto, I’ve done it, the film and TV, and Toronto is not the same city
anymore,” said Byfield, his warm smile contagious.
“My future wife and I, our first date was in Kelowna, so we’ve been working from our laptops for the last two years, and thought, ‘why not? Let’s do it.’ It’s beautiful, we love it here.”
Last spring, Byfield was judging the Penticton Kiwanis Music and Dance Festival and stayed at the Lakeside Resort, where Soundstage’s offices are headquartered. Through Leydier’s daughter Elizabeth, general manager of the resort, the two met and quickly decided to work together. Leydier is the director and musical director of the annual show which this year will be held in mid-January.
Byfield, who excelled in sports during his youth, began dancing at age 6.
When asked to name a career highlight, he said working with his hero Gregory Hines stands out.
“The whole reason I started dancing was because I saw Gregory Hines on television as a kid,” said Byfield, on what was coincidentally the anniversary date of the American dancer’s death.
“To be able to work with him, that was my highlight. I had taken classes with him as well, but I was able to work with him on the (made-for-TV) movie Bojangles. That was the pinnacle, my full-circle moment. He was such a humble man who loved people, loved what he did.”
When asked about his own coaching philosophy, Byfield answered, “Dance is making sure people feel great about themselves. Self-confidence is the key to winning in dance and the arts, if you believe in yourself, that energy comes out to the rest of the world. You don't have to be the best at anything, you have to be someone who loves it the most.”
--
Auditions for “Disney+ Broadway Musical Showcase” are Sept. 11 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort with children from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and adults from 1-5:30 p.m. For more information call Leydier at 250-488-2364 or visit: soundstageproductions.com