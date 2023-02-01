Okanagan Skaha School District 67 is upping its ante with Indigenous hiring.
According to superintendent Todd Manuel, the board applied in December to the Office of the Human Rights commissioner for a special program designation for a five-year duration for its initiative to preferentially hire applicants with self-identified Indigenous ancestry.
This will be for all positions in the school district until such time as the percentage of employees who self-identify as Indigenous is equal to the percentage of students who self-identify as Indigenous.
The special program, which is being facilitated by assistant superintendent Jason Corday, expires Jan. 10, 2028.