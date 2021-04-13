A Penticton firefighter extinguishes a garbage fire set on a vacant lot on Main Street located between Burger King and a gas station and across the street from Compass House, Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
Pallets, as well as garbage, were set on fire. (The flames were extinguished only seconds before The Herald arrived on scene to take this photo.)
Emergency fire personnel and police responded, but the firebug had left the scene.
A half-eaten bag of marshmallows can be seen at the bottom left of this photo and it's suspected that several people were attempting to toast marshmallows.
Firefighters suspect this fire was the result of mischief and was not set for the purpose of keeping warm.
Shockingly, there were several other similar fires, all on Tuesday.
Shortly after 6 p.m., firefighters were called to the scene behind Midas Muffler at 1599 Main Street to extinguish another garbage fire.
Additionally, there was a series of small fires on Airport Road, Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters were also called to a homeless camp near Marina Way at 8:02 p.m. on Tuesday for a small fire.
