Heavy smoke that’s been choking the South Okanagan over the past few days has been a “doubled-edged sword” for crews battling two major wildfires.
“It’s good because it’s keeping fire activity minimal,” said Taylor Colman, a BC Wildfire Service spokeswoman, in a pre-recorded video briefing on Monday afternoon, “but with that as well, we’re not able to get aircraft into the air to support ground crews.”
Colman said the smoke also made it difficult to get accurate fire sizes, which haven’t been updated since the weekend.
As of stood Tuesday morning, the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire about 20 kilometres southwest of Penticton was still pegged at 1,100 hectares.
It flared to life early Friday near the community of Twin Lakes and burned in rugged terrain between Grand Oro Road and Fairview-White Lake Road.
Colman said crews were focusing their efforts on the northeast and eastern flanks of the fire, where they were building guards and conducting controlled burns to establish more favourable ground from which to do battle. Structural protection units are also in the mix.
Evacuation orders remained in effect Tuesday morning for 257 properties within Areas C, G and I of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, while another 246 properties were on alert.
Meanwhile, the Crater Creek wildfire that started in mid-July about 15 kilometres southwest of Keremeos was still measured Tuesday at 44,000 hectares.
Colman said the fire this past weekend sent a finger off its western flank into Cathedral Provincial Park, but stalled on rocky terrain to the south and previous burns to the east in the Snowy Mountain area.
Thirteen properties were under evacuation order as of Tuesday morning, while another 195 were on alert.
There have been no official reports of structures lost due to either fire yet, but full assessments of burned areas have not yet started.
The smoke is expected to dissipate by Thursday with rain and cooler conditions in the forecast.