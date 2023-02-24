This is Heritage Week in British Columbia.
Like other provinces, B.C. is home to a number of unique heritage properties and an impressive array of museums and historical sites. It seems that almost every community in British Columbia hosts a museum, regardless of how isolated or how small the place might be.
The museum in question might be only open for a few months of the year, have limited hours, shaky funding and be completely dependent on volunteers, but, regardless, a museum it is. There is plainly a powerful human need to collect, preserve and commemorate our past, and it finds expression, in part, in the hundreds of museums one can find across the province.
R.N. Atkinson assembled the collection that eventually became the Penticton museum.
From boyhood, he was possessed by an urge to collect whatever came his way. As a youngster, his nine uncles sent him curios from around the world, and when his family moved to Penticton he expanded his collection to include Indigenous and natural history objects.
Wounded at the Battle of Passchendaele, Atkinson continued to collect, swap and trade objects with other soldiers in hospital. He eventually amassed the collection that became the basis for today’s Penticton museum collection.
Museums can fulfill a number of roles. They can interpret science and technology, showcase natural history, express connoisseurship in the arts, and reflect the history of a town, a city, province or country.
For myself, I enjoy visiting the larger museums, especially those that specialize in history and art. A personal favourite is the Boston Museum of Fine Art, whose collection encompasses some of the earliest artwork ever found, and covers Egyptian, Greek and Medieval periods, as well as many others, with great thoroughness and careful scholarship.
Of course, interpreting ancient and medieval art requires an excellent grounding in the history that gives context to changing artistic styles and techniques.
In spite of their impressive buildings, multi-million-dollar endowments, priceless collections and the internationally renowned curators and researchers found in large, prestigious museums, smaller community museums offer something larger places can’t.
Small regional museums come with an ironclad reason for existing, a purpose that is straightforward and grounded. Every small community museum exists because a unique community grew up around it. That museum is there to interpret that community’s history and none other. No-one else will collect and preserve the artifacts, tell the stories and put together the exhibits that tell the story of your town.
If I want to find artistic excellence in Penticton, I don’t have to look any further than the Schwenke family pottery. If I want to look deep into the past, I can look to the Syilx people, and their long, long occupancy and stewardship of the land. If I want to find unique characters, I can look into the life of Hugh and Joyce Leir, or Syd Kenyon, or Chief Francois, the Syilx Chief.
These were remarkable people who shaped this town, and their story is our story. I won’t find that in a big museum, and I wouldn’t expect to.
Dennis Oomen is manager and curator of the Penticton Museum and Archives