Buoyed by a fresh wave of public opposition, Summerland council on Monday sunk another attempt to build boat moorage for a high-end waterfront development.
“Three years after seeking assurances and receiving assurances that there wouldn’t be (a dock), I just can’t do it,” said Coun. Doug Holmes.
“These are the reasons why people don’t trust developers and they’re also the reasons people don’t trust politicians. To me, it’s an issue that’s bigger than this single dock.”
The public only learned last year about plans for a 50-slip marina to serve the 24-unit Oasis Luxury Residences at 13415 Lakeshore Dr. after the developer began consultation ahead of applying to the B.C. government for tenure to build it.
In response, council started rezoning that section of the waterfront to add more regulations that effectively scuttled the 50-slip marina plan.
The rezoning was officially adopted Monday night, followed immediately by Summy Holdings Corp.’s application for a variance to the new rules to allow a 160-metre dock extending straight out into the lake with 32 boat slips.
The variance was unanimously denied by council, which received a total of 161 pieces of correspondence on the matter: 140 against and 21 in favour.
Holmes said concerns that emerged in the correspondence – public access, water safety, environmental protection and the like – were of the same nature as those expressed by the public three years ago when council approved the rezoning for the land portion of the Oasis project.
At the time, representatives of the development company stated repeatedly at public meetings that the project did not contemplate moorage of any kind.
“We were never even told that it might be considered later down the road. It was an unequivocal no. And we rezoned that property based on that understanding,” said Holmes.
“I think for the community to support development – especially large, high-profile developments like this – we need to trust developers are going to do what they say they are going to do.”
However, the developer at the time did have at least one private discussion with district staff about the possibility of moorage for Oasis.
Proof was contained in council’s agenda package in the form of a December 2019 letter to the developer from Corrine Gain, former director of development services for the District of Summerland, in which Gain states the zoning in place at the time “supports the concept of a marina in this location.”
But it’s a moot point now, said Robin Nasserdeen, one of the Oasis partners, who suggested Monday’s debate was supposed to be focused on the variance application, not the larger Oasis project.
“We’ve always worked to be proactive and it feels like it was fait accompli – the decision was made before we got there,” said Nasserdeen in a telephone interview Tuesday.
Nasserdeen, who is also concerned about elected officials setting a precedent by moving the goalposts for the project after construction started, said his group will take time to study council’s decision before deciding whether to continue pursuing moorage or “other options available to us.”
Building permits aren’t required for docks and the ultimate decision rests with the B.C. government.
Coun. Richard Barkwill, who led the push to rezone the water in front of Oasis, said he had major safety concerns about the dock proposal, given its proximity to the swimming area off Rotary Beach.
Coun. Erin Trainer said the public outcry highlights residents’ deep connection to the lake.
“As we continue to redevelop our foreshore and developments become higher and there’s more density on the water, my main concern is there can’t be an expectation that every unit that’s built along the water gets a boat slip. It’s not sustainable and we don’t have room for it,” said Trainer.
“The lakefront, what we do have left, is really important to people. It’s public access. It’s like park land. It’s something people feel very passionate about.”
Mayor Toni Boot said she had additional concerns about an environmental assessment conducted on behalf of Summy Holdings Corp. that suggested more work would be required to understand a dock’s impacts on Rocky Mountain ridge mussels, which are present in that part of the lake and listed as being of special concern in the federal Species at Risk Act.