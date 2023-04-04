Full operational funding was restored Monday for the Penticton Art Gallery, following an impassioned plea from curator Paul Crawford.
Council voted 5-2 in favour of boosting the gallery’s operational funding for 2023 from $55,000 to $125,000, matching what it received in two of the past three years.
The motion was put forward by Coun. James Miller, who suggested $125,000 is a bargain for the annual operation of a local art gallery.
“Unequivocally, staff followed the (grant administration) procedure perfectly, but I think it ignored maybe the human element that’s involved,” said Miller.
Following a presentation from Crawford earlier in the day, Coun. Ryan Graham said he’d bring a motion to restore the gallery’s funding, but Miller beat him to the punch.
“I am glad to see this come to a resolution. I look forward to future collaboration with the Penticton Art Gallery and meeting the team,” said Graham in a text message Tuesday morning from Vancouver, where most of council is attending a provincial housing forum.
“As you heard in the chamber, council as a whole wants to ensure the art gallery is financially sustainable. I personally believe after this we can move forward closer as a team.”
Opposing votes were cast by Mayor Julius Bloomfield, who lobbied for something more akin to bridge financing for the gallery until council begins its next round of budget deliberations this fall, and Coun. Helena Konanz, who wanted to delay the decision until the gallery’s 2022 audited financial statements are complete.
Coun. Amelia Boultbee took a swipe at Crawford for the public pressure campaign launched by his supporters in advance of Monday’s meeting.
“As a council, we’re setting a precedent here and I don’t want the precedent to be that we blindly just give more money when some people cause an uproar,” said Boultbee.
Attached to the approved motion is a requirement for a review of the city’s arrangements with the gallery with an eye to heading off similar problems in the future.
Council’s decision came several hours after Crawford addressed the group with a jam-packed public gallery behind him.
He was invited to appear following public backlash against council's decision during budget deliberations in March to reduce the gallery’s annual operating funding to just $55,000 this year.
The initial decision, which was unanimous, flowed from a staff recommendation based on the gallery’s financial statements showing it held surpluses in 2021 and 2022.
Crawford, however, suggested the gallery was being penalized for staying in the black after years of deficits.
“The core funding is what allows us to open the doors in January and keep them open until Dec. 31,” explained Crawford, who employs six other full-time staff on an annual budget of about $800,000 that is funded heavily by outside grants.
“You get so much in return on that investment and I think that’s the crux of this thing.”