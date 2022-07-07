Good Deeds

This photo appeared in The Herald's print edition of Wednesday, July 7, 2022.

Daryl Meyers, executive director at Pathways Addictions Resource Centre, is thrilled to receive a $1,000 cheque from the Penticton Auxiliary Fraternal Order of Eagles. "This donation will be used for our Give a Gift of Service campaign which allows people who cannot afford to pay the opportunity to receive services at Pathways. This campaign was launched when Pathways' funding from Interior Health was repatriated in May of 2021. Since then "Give a Gift of Service" has been able to assist 160 people on their road to recovery.” From left, Madam President Debbie Verhaeghe. Daryl Meyers, Helen Little, Past Pacific Northwest Regional President and Brenda Craig, Provincial Madam Trustee.