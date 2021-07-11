OLIVER – New Democrat MLA Roly Russell says nearly $185,000 for Emergency Operations Centres will help the Southern Interior prepare for emergency events.
“People across the Southern Interior know the importance of emergency preparedness given that collectively we have a lot of lived experience,” said Boundary Similkameen MLA Roly Russell. “To ensure that we are ready the next time a crisis arises, we’re investing in training and infrastructure to keep people safe.”
This funding is part of $1.8 million in provincial emergency preparedness funding going to 54 communities across BC. These investments will support local governments and First Nations to purchase equipment and supplies to maintain Emergency Operations Centres and enhance local training exercises.
This funding is provided through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) for programs to enhance the resiliency of communities in areas including flood mitigation, evacuation route planning, fire department equipment and training and well as Indigenous cultural safety & cultural humility training.
Community recipients in the Southern Interior are:
Midway – EOC Project - $25,000
Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District, Summerland, Keremeos, Princeton, Oliver, Osoyoos – Training and Integrated Virtual EOC Needs Assessment - $133,800
Penticton – EOC and staff enhancement - $25,000