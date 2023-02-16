There were tears on both sides of the council table this week in Oliver as local officials approved a contentious 12-unit residential development.
The homes will be contained in six duplexes on four separate lots on the 300 block of Chardonnay Ave.
During an emotional 50-minute public hearing on Monday night, neighbours complained about the impacts multi-family housing will have on their largely single-family neighbourhood. Also of concern are the new duplexes’ two-storey heights, which will tower over some nearby homes.
One neighbour appeared in front of council holding a large sign with a photo on it depicting a small home dwarfed by a large home next to it. He tearfully suggested he will never again see the sun or be able to sell his property.
“I feel people’s concerns. I feel their angst,” said Coun. Petra Veintimilla as she choked back tears of her own.
“But that is this job. We’re tasked with making (decisions) in the best interest of the community as a whole and at times that can contradict, or doesn’t completely jive, with what a specific neighbourhood desires.
“We know we need more housing. We know we need for multi-family housing. Given the fact that our town is surrounded by (Agricultural Land Reserve) and mountains, the way to achieve that is often going to be through infill.”
Amendments to the zoning bylaw and Official Community Plan required for the project to proceed were later approved by a 3-2 vote with Mayor Martin Johansen and Coun. Dave Mattes in opposition. Both expressed concerns about the height of some of the duplexes and a potential lack of parking.
The project still requires sign-off from the B.C. Transportation Ministry before council can grant final approval.