A highly visible homeless encampment was dismantled Wednesday morning by Penticton bylaw officers.
The camp, which was set up approximately two weeks ago in a grassy area on the east side of Channel Parkway near Fairview Road, had been home to approximately 11 people, according to Tina Mercier, the city’s bylaw services supervisor.
Campers were given seven days’ notice to vacate the site, which is mainly Crown land but within city limits, making it subject to local bylaws.
“These are individuals who have exhausted all the resources and services in the community and are choosing to live and sleep rough,” said Mercier in an email.
“They have been offered services and resources and declined. It is not certain where they will go next.”
Mercier noted the area is of significant ecological value given its proximity to the Okanagan River, old oxbows and Ellis Creek, and is home to deer, bull snakes and turtles, all of which have had their habitat disrupted.
Campers “have also been having fires in this area and using gasoline, which is not only extremely dangerous especially in this location but also toxic for the wildlife,” added Mercier.
“We are trying to mitigate this and get the area as clean and safe as possible to restore it to its natural environment.”