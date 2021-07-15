With the dog days of summer upon us, the BC SPCA is howling for volunteers to take in animals and help them get back on their paws.
“Foster volunteers provide thousands of vulnerable animals with care, support and, more importantly, a place to thrive and recover every time they open their homes to an animal from a shelter,” said Michelle Rodgers, senior manager of volunteer resources, in a press release.
“It also helps prepare animals for adoption by giving them a chance to live in a home where they can fully express their personality, work to overcome fears or recover from trauma.”
According to Rodgers, there’s typically an elevated need for foster volunteers during the warmer months as people’s availability changes due to vacation time. Wildfires and other natural disasters also increase the number of vulnerable, orphaned, nursing or pregnant animals that are displaced.
“In the spring and summer months, we see an influx in kittens and nursing cats,” added Rodgers. “We could not provide the level of care and support these animals need without our foster program and the volunteers who provide a safe, comfortable home for them.”
The need for animal foster homes is currently most acute in the Okanagan and Kootenay regions.
For more information or to apply as a volunteer, visit www.spca.bc.ca/ways-to-help/volunteer/ or email volunteers@spca.bc.ca.