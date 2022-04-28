An environmental group has launched a $200,000 fundraising campaign to purchase and protect one of the last remaining private properties in the White Lake Basin south of Penticton.
The Nature Trust of BC has dubbed the 161-acre property Park Rill Creek Infill West and would add it to the 20,317 acres already conserved in the White Lake Basin Biodiversity Ranch.
“If conserved, this property will be integrated with one of our most ecologically valuable conservation complexes due to its sensitive ecosystems that many at-risk species depend on,” said Jasper Lament, CEO of The Nature Trust of BC, in a press release.
“No matter how big or small the donation, each sum is a generous commitment to conservation and a step towards protecting this property for generations to come.”
The aim of the campaign is to conserve contiguous natural grassland and associated ecosystems to support a diverse thriving community of native plants and animals. Additionally, it will facilitate a viable domestic cattle ranch while protecting and restoring natural grasslands and other sensitive ecosystems.
Approximately 95% of the property contains sensitive ecosystems that are home to a variety of at-risk species including the Lewis’s woodpecker, the pallid bat, American badger, Western Tiger salamander, and Great Basin gophersnake.
Since 1971, The Nature Trust of BC and its partners have acquired more than 178,000 acres of ecologically significant land to save vulnerable wildlife, fish and plants.
To donate, visit www.naturetrust.bc.ca.