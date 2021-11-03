Fourteen months after a proposed eight-unit residential development at 2644 South Main St. was rejected by city council, a scaled-back version has gained preliminary support from elected officials.
The new plan calls for six units spread over three buildings, each two storeys high, on the long, narrow lot. The buildings would have peaked roofs to match the neighbourhood.
By contrast, the original proposal featured three-storey buildings with flat roofs and a more contemporary design. Neighbours were more concerned, though, about the increased density and parking, leading council to reject the project in September 2020.
The new proposal, which requires a rezoning to allow increased density and a variance to reduce the landscape buffer, will be the subject of a public hearing Nov. 16.
“I’ll be interesting to see what the neighbourhood has to say regarding this one,” said Coun. Katie Robinson.
“Two storeys, as opposed to three, I think, is much more palatable, and I think it’s a much better fit design-wise as well.”