Flush with money in its general surplus account, the City of Penticton has come up with a new policy to direct the extra cash into various reserve accounts.
Under the new scheme approved by council this week, the general surplus account will be maintained at $9.2 million, which represents approximately two months of operating expenditures.
In the event of a year-end surplus of more than $500,000, 40% will be directed into the designated surplus account until its at $9.2 million. The next $250,000 will go into the RCMP services reserve account and up to 25% of the balance remaining will go into a financial stabilization reserve account.
Anything left over will be split between the equipment replacement reserve, asset emergency reserve and asset sustainability reserve.
If the year-end surplus is less than $500,000, 40% will go to topping up the general surplus account and the balance split three ways between the equipment replacement reserve, asset emergency reserve and asset sustainability reserve.
The new policy replaces a 2018 version, which included different splits for surplus funds into the same set of reserve accounts.
The balance in the general surplus account has grown from $5.7 million at the end of 2016 to $9.1 million at the end of 2020. The 2021 surplus is forecast to ring in at $1.2 million.
Council approved a $1.3 million draw against the surplus during its 2022 budget deliberations to reduce the overall tax increase to 5.7%.