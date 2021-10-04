Police don’t suspect foul play in connection with the death of a man whose body was discovered Sunday morning just a stone’s throw from the Penticton RCMP detachment.
Officers were called to Wildstone Centre at 1101 Main St. – directly across the road from the police station – just after 8 a.m. to find the man’s body leaning against the building.
“Police and the coroner attended the scene and determined that the death was not suspicious in nature,” said Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter in an email Monday.
“The deceased was a local homeless male in his 30s.”
The investigation has now been turned over the BC Coroners Service, which is responsible for probing all unnatural, sudden and unexpected, unexplained or unattended deaths in the province.