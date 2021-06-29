A 51-year-old Penticton man with a lengthy criminal file will serve only one additional day in prison for assaulting two young boys in Kaleden last summer.
Judge Michelle Daneliuk sentenced Bryan Lamb to 345 days for physically assaulting a 10-year-old and 120 for a four-year-old. However, with time previously served while awaiting trial, he’s eligible to walk free today.
The assaults occurred Aug. 25, 2020, on the basketball court at Pioneer Park in Kaleden. The victims were two males, ages 10 and four.
According to court testimony from the older victim, Lamb put his hand on the back of the boy’s neck and hit the boy’s face with the other. A similar attack then happened to the younger boy.
Lamb was soon chased by a group of adults and held for arrest by an off-duty police officer.
“After receiving credit for time served pre-sentence, Mr. Lamb was ordered to serve one day. He received credit for 344 days in custody on count 1 and 120 days on count 2. He was also placed on probation for 12 months,” B.C. Prosecution Service communications counsel Dan McLaughlin said in an email.
Conditions of Lamb’s release include staying away from Pioneer Park in Kaleden and having no contact with the victims or their families.
Lamb’s criminal history includes spitting on a police officer during an altercation in 2020.