It’s still unclear who, exactly, a former District of Summerland staffer was worried about “triggering” with the presence of a police officer at a June 2019 council meeting
One of the agenda items for that meeting was a retroactive permitting process for the What The Fungus mushroom farm on Garnet Valley Road.
At the time, the operators of the farm, which opened earlier that year in contravention of the local zoning bylaw, were already engaged in what would become a long-running dispute with the neighbouring Besler family over perceived nuisances from the facility.
In advance of the meeting, Jeremy Denegar, Summerland’s former director of corporate services, emailed two other district staffers about inviting an RCMP officer named Chris to the meeting.
“If Chris prefers, he can hang out in the adjacent committee room or staff room, or just be immediately available outside of the hall (this is why we need a café in town that stays open late). Chris will know better than us what is best from the perspective of balancing safety, perception, and "triggering" (i.e., it is possible that his mere presence may trigger the (redacted).”
The redacted email was obtained by the Beslers as part of an ongoing civil lawsuit against the District of Summerland and others, and reproduced in a newly released decision from the B.C. Supreme Court.
The decision concerns the Beslers’ appeal of an earlier judgement that permitted the District of Summerland to keep the redacted word a secret – and it will remain that way.
“The plaintiffs have not demonstrated that the (earlier) master was ‘clearly wrong in the decision that they made. With knowledge of the pleadings, the master determined that the redacted word was not relevant to the issues between the parties. The appeal is, therefore, dismissed,” wrote Justice Ardith Walkem in her decision, which is dated Aug. 26 but was only released Sept. 22.
Walkem described the broader lawsuit, which also names the Agricultural Land Commission, What The Fungus and its owners as defendants, as concerning a “broad spectrum of issues,” including negligence and defamation.
Those allegations are part of the reason the district sought to keep the redacted word secret, according to the decision, because “the excised word may refer to the defendant or the public in such a way that it relates... back to their claim of defamation,” wrote Walkem.
The decision was a rare setback for the Beslers.
This past May, Brad, who is running for a seat on council in the municipal election, had a complaint upheld by the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP, which ordered additional training for three members of the Summerland detachment based on their handling of a criminal harassment case that arose from the dispute with What the Fungus.
Besler and his brother, Darren, were charged in that matter but won their court case and subsequent appeals in which they were self-represented.