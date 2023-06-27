The Penticton and Area Cycling Association (PACA) wishes to announce that the Bike Valet service offered at the Penticton Farmers Market has seen a huge increase in use so far in 2023.
In 2022, the first 6 Saturdays from May 20th onward the Bike Valet parked 318 bikes. In 2023, this number has ballooned to 461 bikes, representing a 45% increase year over year. The Bike Valet also parked its 4,000th bike since inception at the June 24th market.
Operating like a coat check, the Bike Valet is a staffed bike parking area that operates from 8:30 a.m. -1 p.m. on Saturdays. The service uses the equivalent footprint of roughly three car parking spaces, and can accommodate 75 bikes at any one time. It is completely free to use.
The Bike Valet is a tool that is used around the globe to reduce a key barrier to cycling: inadequate, inconvenient, and unsafe bike parking.
PACA wishes to thank the City of Penticton for their ongoing support of the Bike Valet.
The Bike Valet began in 2018. This is the Bike Valet’s fifth year in operation. The Bike Valet has parked 4,028 bikes to date. In 2022, the service operated at the Penticton Farmers Market for a total of 17 weeks, parking 962 bikes. In 2022, Bike Valet usage was up 20% on a per-week basis than the best previous year (2019). The approximate age range of Bike Valet users is 1-85.
“We knew that getting people to the Bike Valet from an all ages and abilities cycling facility would be a powerful combination, and we’re now seeing those results in real time,” said Matt Hopkins, Urban Cycling Director for PACA.
“With just one half of one all ages and abilities cycling facility completed, we are already seeing enormous gains in users and we are just scratching the surface in empowering folks to use bikes and other forms of micromobility for transportation.”
“We started in 2018 with a mission to show our city leaders that cycling in Penticton will increase if it becomes a safe and easy form of transportation.”