The King’s representative in B.C. is visiting the South Okanagan this week, where she’ll tour a vertical farming operation, visit veterans and serve as guest of honour at the first-ever Indigenous Golf Championship of B.C.
Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin arrived Sunday to kick off the golf tournament at Nk’Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course, which is owned by the Osoyoos Indian Band.
“The lieutenant governor is the honorary patron of the tournament and will present awards to the winners at the closing ceremony,” her office said in a press release.
Monday saw Austin deliver remarks at a breakfast hosted by the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce, then head to Keremeos for a tour of the Grist Mill and Gardens.
Today will see Austin pay a visit to the Okanagan Falls branch of the Royal Canadian Legion at 1 p.m., then head over to the Avery Family Farms facility to check out a vertical lettuce farming operation.
Her trip concludes Wednesday in Penticton with a visit to South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services at 12:45 p.m.
Austin was appointed as B.C.’s 30th lieutenant government in 2018 after 15 years leading the YWCA in Metro Vancouver.
“This official visit is part of a larger objective to visit communities throughout the province and celebrate the diversity and accomplishments of British Columbians,” noted the press release.
“In Austin's mandate, she has chosen to focus on advancing reconciliation, supporting democracy and championing inclusion.”
Austin is largely a figurehead, but she is the legal head of state in B.C. as the Crown’s representative here.