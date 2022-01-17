Missing a bike? Maybe the Town of Osoyoos has it.
The local government say it has in its possession “a number of found bikes” that were recovered over the past few years. If you think your bike may be among them, you’re asked to contact the town.
“To determine ownership we require a letter, addressed to bylaw enforcement… containing the bike's description, such as colour, size, make, and if possible serial number, along with your contact information,” the town said in a press release.
“If your description matches one of these bikes, bylaw enforcement will contact you to co-ordinate a meeting.”
Any bikes not claimed by Monday, Jan. 31, will be given to a charitable organization or disposed of another way.
Letters can be mailed or delivered to the Town of Osoyoos, Box 3010, 8707 Main St., V0H 1V0; faxed to 250-495-2400; or emailed to info@osoyoos.ca.