If you’ve encountered a barrier in your travels around Penticton, city officials want to hear about it.
Members of the Accessibility Task Force are expected to present their draft report on the subject to city council for consideration on Aug. 15.
The plan, a version of which the B.C. government is requiring all municipalities to have in place by Sept. 1, 2023, will explain in detail how to achieve barrier-free access to all city services and facilities.
Council earlier this year appointed a nine-person committee to develop the plan. The committee is still interested in hearing from residents who have encountered barriers in their travels around Penticton.
You can submit feedback electronically at www.penticton.ca/accessiblecity.
“Our goal to be inclusive and proactive can only occur when we identify and address the barriers that impede people’s ease of access to our services and facilities,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield in a press release.