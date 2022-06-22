The arts

This Penticton Herald photo was taken Friday, June 17, 2022 at Tempest Theatre.

Showtime Community Theatre members perform a fun number during “How Far We’ll Go,” a musical radio play by Ashley Lambert-Maberly at the Tempest Theatre, Friday. The eclectic musical numbers included “Her Voice” from “The Little Mermaid,” “The Safety Dance” by Men Without Hats and Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero.”