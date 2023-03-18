Community in action

From left, SHCA treasurer Betty Raymond, SCAC president Susan McIver and SHCA president Shannon Toop.

The Summerland Community Arts Council thanks the members of the Summerland Health Care Auxiliary for the donation of $2,500 to install a fully-automatic external defibrillator in the George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre building. The defibrillator could prove essential in saving the life of an individual suffering from cardiac arrest and is especially important considering the large number of individuals, including many middle age and older, who frequent events at the Ryga Centre.

