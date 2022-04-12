Community

Shawna Guitard and her daughter Dora, age 3 1/2.

 Herald photo

Shawna Guitard, vice-president of the Penticton Peach Festival executive, dressed up as a peach for the 5th annual True Penticton Tourism Expo and Job Fair, Saturday at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Getting in on the act is her daughter Dora, age three-and-a-half.