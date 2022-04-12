Shawna Guitard, vice-president of the Penticton Peach Festival executive, dressed up as a peach for the 5th annual True Penticton Tourism Expo and Job Fair, Saturday at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. Getting in on the act is her daughter Dora, age three-and-a-half.
Most Popular
Articles
- EXCLUSIVE: Dumpster tragedy turns fatal
- Man crushed by garbage truck in downtown Penticton
- Hubble telescope finds star from 12.8 billion years ago
- Fresh insight into accused killer's criminal background
- City sued over Lakeshore Drive rezoning
- Okanagan home prices still soaring
- Judge urges ‘collective’ response to city’s crime problem
- Electric vehicles will charge, park for free
- Plans expected this summer for major Penticton redevelopment
- Backlash builds against new lease on The Peach
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Johnson, Treasury chief to be fined over lockdown parties
- NY Lt Gov Benjamin arrested in campaign donation scheme
- Financial watchdog says Ontario on track to balance budget by 2023-24
- US inflation jumped 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
- At least 5 people shot at New York subway station
- Oklahoma governor signs bill to make abortion illegal