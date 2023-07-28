'Compassion fatigue' sets in as crisis drags on

Toxic street drugs have killed at least 10 people in Penticton so far this year and the toll almost increased again Wednesday in a downtown parking lot as people passed by just steps away on a Main Street sidewalk.
City firefighters, who were summoned as first responders, stood back and helped control the scene as paramedics from the BC Ambulance Service spent about 15 minutes reviving the victim, a man who’s entrenched in Penticton’s street scene.
That same scene plays out daily – often multiple times daily – in Penticton and there’s no sign of it letting up with the opioid crisis now into its seventh year.
While the crisis has taken an obvious toll on drug users, it’s also grinding down the emergency personnel who clean up the carnage.
“It's wearing on us, just as it is with all of the emergency responders and paramedics in our community. We're all impacted by this and it's sad watching it happen over and over and over again,” said Curtis Gibbons, a working firefighter and president of the Penticton Professional Firefighters’ Union.
“The term that I've heard is ‘compassion fatigue.’ People lose compassion for these types of individuals that we’re responding to over and over again, and we're not seeing any improvement.”
There has been an improvement, though, at least in terms of fatal overdoses.
The 10 deaths in Penticton recorded by the BC Coroners Service through the first half of 2023 marked a reduction from 14 in the same period of 2022, a year that ended with a record-setting 30 such fatalities in the city.
To the north, drug overdoses have claimed 48 lives in Kelowna and another 21 in Vernon through the first half of this year, according to the BC Coroners Service
Across the province as a whole, there were 1,228 drug deaths in the first half of 2023 – about six per day.
Gibbons said firefighters are thankful for a range of resources available to members to help them cope with what they’re seeing at work, ranging from mental health counselling and a critical incident stress management team, to a secular spiritual advisor and long-term programs outside the community operated by the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters’ Association.
In the past, “firefighters only wanted to talk to firefighters, but we kind of surpassed our ability to look after ourselves,” said Gibbons.
“Now firefighters are helping counsellors understand our day-to-day lives, what we do, how we do it, and then it gives them a bit of an understanding so they're better able to understand and help us back.”
Back out on the streets, the bodies keep falling and it’s business as usual.
“It's hard watching some of those people who don't want to go to further medical care and you have to walk away knowing there's a good chance we might be coming back in an hour when they go back down,” said Gibbons.
“We try and suggest that they get medical care and go up to the hospital and such, but, again, it's a vicious cycle for many of those folks that are stuck in addiction.”
And those are now the relatively easy calls; the hard ones involve kids.
“When we do roll up at a normal, typical family home and there are toys in the driveway or bicycles out and users that are not the typical ones, those impacts go deeper, because there are kids at the home and they’re using around children,” said Gibbons.
“But, we are a community, and we're going to continue to respond and we're happy to respond for our community, whether they're from that vulnerable population or any other one of our citizens.”